Halo: Helljumper is a live action Halo fan series that follows the life of one human ODST from his enlistment in the UNSC before the Human-Covenant War to around the Fall of Reach. Unlike a lot of soldiers, he was lucky enough to survive through 27 years of a losing battle against a hostile alien civilization, known as the Covenant. Through his experiences, we’re going to expose you to an amazing universe full of devastation, grief, affection, and most importantly, hope.