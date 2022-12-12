Not Available

Halv åtta hos mig is a TV4 television programme shown in Sweden, first broadcast in October 2008. The show is based on the ITV Studios television format Come Dine With Me broadcast on Channel 4 UK. The show has four amateur chefs competing against each other hosting a dinner party for the other contestants. Each competitor then rates the host's performance with the winner winning a 15,000 SEK cash prize. An element of comedy is added to the show through comedian Helge Skoog, who provides a sarcastic narration.