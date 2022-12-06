Hammer House of Horror

Not Available

This series represents the television stage in the long and curious career of Hammer Films, which has its origins in the early years of the twentieth century. Each episode of the series stands alone and has its own cast. All achieve a high standard of psychological tension, in the best traditions of British horror. Look out for British stars of the later 1980s appearing in some of their earliest on-screen roles, including Simon MacCorkindale, Rosalyn Landor, Caroline Langrishe, and Pierce Brosnan.