Remember MC Hammer? The guy with the huge pants? Well, in 1990, he got his own Saturday morning show. In this show, loved and hated by many. Homeboy Stanley (aka Hammerman) lived in Oaktown and worked with helping children in a children resource center. Whenever trouble was around the corner, or just on the block. He just put on his magic dancing shoes faster than you can say "Hi", Stanley can just put on his Magic Dancin' Shoes and become the superhero Hammerman. Hammermans main archenemy was Boss Grindenheimer who sent his henchmen while he was behind bars to do his dirty work (mostly something to provoke hammerman). The show lasted for only one season (1990-1991), but its memory lives on. This shows is basically about M.C Hammer saving lives by dancing, and stomping his way to victory against villians. At the end of every episode with Human Hammer talking about the lesson learned in that episode. He would aslo explain the lesson with comprehension.