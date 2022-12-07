Not Available

"Hammertime" - Take a peek inside the life of Stanley Burrell who rapped and danced his way into the hearts of America in the 1990s as MC Hammer and to date has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and is a three-time Grammy award winner. Known for his thrilling stage shows, powerful dance moves, catchy pop hits and his community commitment, Hammer faced some very public financial woes and now lives a more economically balanced life in Oakland, California with Stephanie, his wife and confidant of more than 23 years, and their family of six kids ranging in ages 4-21. "Hammertime", will follow the life of rapper and dancer MC Hammer, his wife of more than 23 years and their family of seven.