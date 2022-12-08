HAMU - Kouan Keisatsu no Otoko

Not Available

Assistant Inspector Natsuhara Shinji (Takizawa Hideaki) of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police’s First Investigative Division is an outstanding detective. A compassionate, affable person well-liked by his colleagues and juniors, he has a stronger sense of justice than anybody else and is proud of his work. His parents died early and he lives with his younger sister who is his emotional support and also his weakest point. Three years ago, Natsuhara lost his fiancee in a random attack. The murderer has not been caught yet and this casts a dark cloud over him. Natsuhara has been chasing the criminal in a dismemberment case in which only the victim’s wrists have still not been found.