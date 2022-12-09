Han River Ballad

Not Available

MBC TV’s weekend drama, “Song of the Han River” is a story of life and love involving a vibrant middle-aged woman, her two daughters, a niece, a nephew, and a cast of other characters surrounding them. The woman, named Kim Young-hee (Go Doo Shim), is a widow who sells fish to support her family. Through their often turbulent lives, we are able to experience the difficulties of a not uncommon family and the persistence of the love its members have for one another. “Song of the Han River” is a warm but enervating story of ordinary people dealing with the normal difficulties of life.