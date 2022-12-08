Hana no Kanmuri

High school student Hirai Sakura (Nakagawa Taishi) grapples with the remarriage of his mother, Junko. She has already had two failed marriages. Then Shiho, the daughter of Junko’s ex-husband, Oba Ichiro, suddenly appears on their doorstep. Oba’s condition at the time of their divorce 7 years ago, was that he would have Shiho. Junko and Sakura were forced to leave Shiho behind, crying as they left her. A cheerful Shiho, now 20, says she has decided to go to England to study and has come to greet Junko and Sakura before she leaves.
View Full Cast >