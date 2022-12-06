Hana Yori Dango (1996)

Not Available

Boys over Flowers is the story of Makino Tsukushi, a 16-year old girl from the wrong side of the tracks who is a new student at Eitoku Gakuen, a very exclusive school attended by the richest of society's children. Even though she hopes to stay unknown at school, when Tsukushi stands up for a friend she incurs the wrath of the F4, Eitoku Gakuen's four most popular male students. Tsukushi's unexpected resistance piques the interest of Doumyouji Tsukasa, the ringleader of the F4, but Tsukushi begins to find herself attracted to another member, the quiet, sensitive violin player Hanazawa Rui.