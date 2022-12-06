Hana Yori Dango

Not Available

Makino Tsukushi is the only poor student at a school for the ridiculously rich and privileged that is ruled by F4 - a group of boys who come from extremely powerful families. Makino hopes to pass her days quietly - without drawing any attention to herself- but one day, she stands up to the head of F4 in defense of her friend. The next day, Makino is targetted for harassment. This story follows Makino as she confronts F4 and finds both her and her enemy's feelings changed forever ...