Hanada Shōnen Shi (花田少年史?, lit. The Record of Boy Hanada) is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Makoto Isshiki about a mischievous young boy, called Hanada Ichiro, who attains the ability to see and talk to the supernatural after an accident to the back of his head. It was serialized in Mr. Magazine from 1993 to 1995. Hanada Shōnen Shi received the 1995 Kodansha Manga Award for the general category.