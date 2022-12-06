Hanada Shounen-shi

Not Available

The story revolves around a 9-year old boy by the name of Hanada Ichiro living in a small-town in rural Japan. He is a menace in the area in which he lives in and one day, he gets knocked down by a car when he`s up to his dirty pranks. After that accident, apart from getting a nasty scar and going bald, he is able to see ghosts and monsters. They usually have some requests for him to fulfill which annoys Ichiro, but he does fulfill them willingly or unwillingly. He is accompanied in his adventures by his friends Souta and Kei-chan, and his dog Jiro. The story is poignant and very touching.(partly taken from Animenfo)