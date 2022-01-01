Not Available

Hanako & Anne (花子とアン), Romanized "Hanako to An", is an upcoming Japanese television drama series, the 90th asadora series on NHK. It will debut on March 31, 2014 and it will end on September 27.[1] Composer Yuki Kajiura is slated to compose the music for the series.[2] It is based on the novel An no Yurikago Muraoka Hanako no Shogai by Eri Muraoka, the story of her grandmother Hanako Muraoka, the first to translate Anne of Green Gables into Japanese.