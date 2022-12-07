Not Available

Hanasaku Iroha: Blossoms for Tomorrow

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

P.A.Works

When her mother runs off with her latest boyfriend, Ohana Matsumae is sent to live with her grandmother, who she has never met nor spoken to. Her grandmother is not pleased to find Ohana on her doorstep, and sets her to work at her Taisho-era (1920s) hot springs inn. It's not a lifestyle that Ohana would have chosen, but she decides not to be discouraged and to make the most of her difficult circumstances.

Cast

Aki ToyosakiNako Oshimizu
Junichi SuwabeTarō Jirōmaru
Kenji HamadaEnishi Shijima
Mamiko NotoTomoe Wajima
Takako HondaSatsuki Matsumae
Chiaki OmigawaMinko Tsurugi

