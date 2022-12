Not Available

Handguns and Defensive Weapons is an entirely new show for the Sportsman Channel, combining the most popular features of two of our most well known shooting shows, Handguns and Personal Defense. It is co-hosted by Rich Nance and James Tarr and covers everything from competition to self defense, pocket guns to long distance rifles. We are there to educate, inform, and have fun. The tag line for the show is Serious. Fun.