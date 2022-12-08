Not Available

HANDS is a unique, multi-award winning series of thirty-seven documentries on Irish crafts, made by David and Sally Shaw-Smith for Irish television (RTÉ). It captures the final years of traditional rural and urban life in Ireland during the seventies and eighties. The film-makers travelled the length and breadth of the country recording these personal and revealing films. The series is as much about the life of the individuals as the crafts they practice. [Exact original airdates unknown.]