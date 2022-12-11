Not Available

The 36th NHK Asadora is Hanekonma. Rin Tachibana, nicknamed Hanekonma (= tomboy in Fukushima dialect), grew up in Soma, Fukushima. Rin and her mother Yae worked hard to earn money in order for Rin to enter a prestigious all-women's school in Sendai, Miyagi, where she goes to study the English language and learn about the wide world. After marriage, Rin moves to Tokyo with her husband and family where she eventually joins a newspaper company, and becomes one of Japan's first female newspaper reporters.