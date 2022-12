Not Available

"Hang Men" is the first docudrama that explores the most dangerous job in America -- building, climbing and maintaining communication towers. With more deaths per capita than any other industry, the job attracts a colorful array of extreme personalities who heroically erect and maintain the world’s communication tower infrastructure: a perilous profession with virtually no rules. Read more: http://deadliestcatch.freeforums.net/thread/272/new-discovery-show-hang-men#ixzz2wA6xrqXM