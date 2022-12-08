Not Available

There is a place where the truth about UFOs exists; a vast archive of over 70,000 files gathered over nearly half a century. The place is called Hangar 1. Now, it is finally open for investigation. MUFON, the largest and most respected private organization dedicated to investigating UFOs, has worked diligently to compile, research and store these files. The new H2 series Hangar 1: The UFO Files will delve deep into these archives to look for connections, clues and evidence; because only by investigating the files of Hangar 1 can we find the truth about UFOs.