Set in Oakland, California, this is a show about Mark Cooper, a former NBA basketball player who moved back to his hometown to become a coach at his old high school, Oakbridge High School. In the first season, he shared his house (and the rent) with his old friend Robin Dumars, a music teacher, and the sexy Vanessa Russell. Their relationship was strictly platonic, which meant that the stories mainly revolved around their dating misadventures as well as Mark starting his new career as a teacher. At the start of the second season, Robin had moved out of the house and Mark's cousin, Geneva Lee, and her daughter, Nicole, moved in. Also, P.J. Moore, the formidable principal, was added to the cast while the neighborhood kid, Tyler, frequently seen in the first season, now became more prominent as Nicole's best friend. Hangin' with Mr. Cooper began its run on Tuesday nights airing directly in between Full House and Roseanne. Starting with the second season, the show was moved