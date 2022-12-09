Not Available

Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents.Hanna has no choice but to embark on a perilous journey alone across Europe as she seeks to reunite with her father and evade – and ultimately take down – the dangerous agents who target them. Hanna’s isolated upbringing leads her to face particularly daunting physical and emotional challenges along the way, as she navigates an ever-deepening conspiracy – one that could be the undoing of both her and her father.