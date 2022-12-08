Not Available

The filming of Hannah Gadsby's Oz took us on a whirlwind two-week journey around Australia where we met and interviewed a diverse group of contemporary artists. Dressed like Dr Who in a tweed coat, bow tie and expensive Italian brogues, Hannah braved the January heat incongruously mixing with the crowds of Bondi Beach, picnicking on Mount Macedon and even climbing the Harbour Bridge. This standup comic-cum-art historian was hell bent on redefining summer sartorial boundaries while investigating what makes the Australian art identity such a one-dimensional beast.