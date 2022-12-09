Not Available

Hannah Hauxwell won the hearts of millions in Britain when she appeared in a Yorkshire Television documentary about the plight of farmers in the Yorkshire Dales. In 1992 director Barry Cockcroft once again ventured into Hannah's life making a documentary series (also called 'An Innocent Abroad') which followed Hannah on her first trips outside of the UK. On a grand tour of Europe, reminiscent of Victorian ladies, Hannah visited France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy in her naïve but captivating style. The series proved so popular it was followed by another trip, this time to the USA in 1993. Made by Yorkshire Television for the ITV Network.