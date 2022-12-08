Hanoi Bride

Not Available

Park Eun Woo (Lee Dong Wook) worked as a doctor in a clinic in Hanoi where he fell in love with a Vietnamese girl Ly Thi Vu (Kim Ok Bin). Due to the sudden death of his father, he had to return to Korea in a hurry but the message wasn't related to Ly Thi Vu. His elder brother Park Sok Woo (Lee Won Jong) who worked as a farmer in the field was hard pressed by his mother to go to Vietnam to find a wife and he ended up bringing Ly Thi Vu to Korea with the intention to marry her. Song Il Lan (Yoo Hye Jung) was Park Sok Woo's childhood friend and she realized that she was in love with him and he had similar feeling for her too. When the misunderstanding between Park Sok Woo and Ly Thi Vu got clarified and all truth were out in the open, his mother who thought Ly Thi Vu was going to be her first son's wife and liked her didn't think she was good enough for her second son as he was a doctor. Ly Thi Vu was hurt and returned to Hanoi. Later the mother came to realize her folly and relented. Park Eun Woo didn't want to give up Ly Thi Vu and so he went back to work in Hanoi and search for her.