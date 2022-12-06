Not Available

Happening '68 was a rock and roll variety show produced by Dick Clark Productions, which aired on the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) network. The show followed American Bandstand on Saturday afternoons. Happening '68 premiered on January 6, 1968 and was popular enough that ABC added a weekday spin-off. It's Happening ran on Mondays through Fridays from July 15, 1968 through October 25, 1968. When 1968 ended, Happening '68 became just Happening, which was canceled in October 1969. Happening '68 was co-hosted by Mark Lindsay and Paul Revere. Their band Paul Revere and the Raiders made frequent appearances. There were guest performers lip-synching their latest releases, band contests with celebrity judges and other bits to attract teenage audiences.