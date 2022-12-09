Happenstance

Not Available

Wade and Jose Manuel, two people who magically meet although they are living in different periods - one in 1974, one in 2020. Jose Manuel is grounded after his military father learned of his relationship with Luis, an activist. Wade, on the other hand, is recovering from a recent break up with Eric and while on vacation is caught up in the Quarantine because of the COVID 19 Pandemic. After the super moon, an opportunity opens for these two heartbroken souls to connect across time and find love once again.