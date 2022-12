Not Available

It was the happiest day of the bride's life, but it was also her last. For the newlyweds featured on Investigation Discovery's new series, the reality of "til death do you part" hits sooner than expected when homicide crashes the honeymoon. Part wedding show and part police drama, each episode unveils the murder of a newlywed amidst flashbacks to the couple's happy romance and the moment marital bliss turned to tragedy