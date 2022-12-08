Not Available

Miyuki Umino is an 18-year old high school student who is looking after her younger siblings after their parents pass away. One day, a bill collector by the name of Junji Sakurada appears, and informs her that her brother Ieyasu had disappeared, leaving behind a debt of 250,000,000 yen (over 2 million dollars). Miyuki is shocked and has no idea how her family could ever repay this money. But when watching television and hearing about a female tennis pro that had earned 250,000,000 yen, Miyuki comes to a decision.