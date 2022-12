Not Available

HAPPY! was a Japanese show on Friday nights hosted by electropop trio Perfume, CanCam model Naoko Tokuzawa, and comedienne Sumiko Nishioka. On the show, they go over celebrity blogs and also have fun information for the girls to play around with. It’s something like a high-tension girl’s variety show – bringing an odd mix of female celebrities together for interesting show presence and talking about topics girls would enjoy.