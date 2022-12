Not Available

Happy Ever After is a British sitcom starring Terry Scott and June Whitfield. It aired from 1974 to 1978 and was written by John T. Chapman, Eric Merriman, Christopher Bond, John Kane and Jon Watkins. After Happy Ever After ended Scott and Whitfield starred in Terry and June from 1979 to 1987, a sitcom that was much the same as Happy Ever After, minus Aunt Lucy, with Terry and June`s surname changed from "Fletcher" to "Medford", and the characters shifted to Purley.