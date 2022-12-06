Happy Hollidays

Not Available

Sitcom set on a precarious caravan campsite which strives to represent the best of the great British holiday - less palm trees and pina coladas and more puggymachines and lukewarm pints. Owner Colin Holliday promotes himself as a standard bearer for the virtues of the old-fashioned British holiday but in reality his true interest lies in wringing as great a profit from his holidaymakers as possible. Days on the caravan site are spent doing what Colin sees as the essential tasks of the hospitality business - driving costs down and avoiding difficult customers. The staff on the park include alcoholic entertainer Joyce 'the voice' Mullen; trainee manager and ladies man Dean Bullock; and Debbi, the bar maid.