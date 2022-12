Not Available

Happy Monster Band is an interstitial program that airs on Playhouse Disney, and is produced by Kickstart Productions. The series was created by Don Carter. The show is about a group of monsters that performs songs about friendship, love, exercising, chores, and other preschool related themes. Season 2 follows the Happy Monsters on their tour around the world. On March 23, 2012, when Disney Junior started its own channel, the show returned to airing with only reruns.