Happy Together

Suh Tae-poong, (Lee Byung Hun), is a baseball player, who lost his sisters and brother. Suh Ji-suk, (Song Seung Heon), is a gum sa who is engaged to Soo-ha, Kim Ha Neul. Jo Min Soo plays the oldest sister, who supported her brother and younger sister Moon-joo, (Kang Sung Yun), who becomes a sool jib yuja. Tae-poong searches his whole life for his three sisters and brother. When he finally finds his oldest sister and Ji-suk, he is told to leave because he wasn't their real family. When Ji-suk's mom and Tae-poong's dad got married, Tae-poong wasn't the product of the marriage, he was the product of the before marriage. The story goes on to have everyone find each other... it's a good show... lots of tears are in the drama though... but it's really good..