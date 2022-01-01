Not Available

Happy Together 3 which was known as Happy Together: Let's Go To School (해피투게더 학교가자), where the 4 MC's dressed as females (except for Shin Bong-sun, who is a female), and participated in school-themed games, and the corner from Season 1, where the MC's would play against students in a quiz for a scholarship. This began on July 5, 2007. These proved to be unpopular and were all scrapped in 3 weeks. Now, the show is simply known as Happy Together Season 3 which the corners are Challenge! Memorize Song, and That's You! (그건 너!). These 2 corners proved to be popular, and ratings have gone back to the usual norm. That's You! has been replaced by What is that! (이건 뭐!), where guests bring an item they cherish, and Don't Laugh in the Sauna, joined the 2 remaining corners that take place in a sauna. In early 2009, Challenge! Memorize Song was removed to save time. Only Don't Laugh in the Sauna remains, and follows Star Quiz How is that Possible! (스타퀴즈 세상에이럴수가!) which is a quiz about the guests for daily products.