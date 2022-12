Not Available

What's cute, cuddly and horribly wrong? The adorable and extremely dangerous lives of the Happy Tree Friends, of course. Join these cute, sweet little critters as they picnic in the trees, frolic happily in the forest, step on bear traps, and into the paths of speeding cars. So join in with all your favorite furry animals, their great adventures and graphically horrific accidents and dismemberments and don't forget to wash your hands first!