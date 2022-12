Not Available

A soapy teen comedy which explores the underbelly of one of the country’s most popular theme parks and those who work there. The series centers on Lucy, the cynical teenage daughter of idealistic park princess mom, Elena. Having grown up in a world of manufactured happiness, Lucy wants to get out and experience something real. When Ian, the new park owner's son, arrives and sweeps her off her feet, Lucy is left wondering if fairy tale endings do exist after all.