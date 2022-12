Not Available

Hard Knocks (1987) is an action drama series from the Showtime Network that brings together two private detectives with completely different styles, searching for bad guys in Los Angeles. The level-headed Gower (Bill Maher) and his tough-guy best friend Nick (Tommy Hinkley) open a private detective agency in Beverley Hills, trying to tap into the city's rich clientele. What they find each week is a town full of wackos with many problems that need solving.