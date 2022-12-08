Not Available

Combine a business that deals with cars and interesting or unusual employees, add a camera crew and -- voilà -- you have a reality show. This one spotlights owner Joe Ferrer and the crew at BS&F Auto Parts, a family-run operation in the South Bronx that specializes in selling hard-to-find auto parts. But more than focusing on a warehouse full of fixes for new, custom and classic rides, ``Hard Parts: South Bronx'' tries to engage viewers with stories about the BS&F characters, its customers and the relationships they have with their cars.