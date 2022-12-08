Not Available

Extracting buckshot from the back of a hunter’s head in a mosquito-infested tent at the edge of a peat bog before you've had your first cup of coffee is not the best way to start your day. But that’s the reality when you sign up at the Borealis College of Medicine, better known as Hard Rock U, a medical school set deep in the heart of the Canadian Shield in Northern Ontario. Instructed by a charismatic and diverse medical faculty, eight students are initiated into the medical profession in the most "hands on" way possible. Their unorthodox medical curriculum might have them performing an impromptu vasectomy at gunpoint, dealing with a miner with an appetite for diamonds, trying to talk sense to a pregnant woman who's attempting to bring on labour by riding an ATV or trying to avoid a rutting rampaging moose in the Northern muskeg. Hard Rock medical is an original drama that follows a motley crew of students who face a myriad of personal and emotional challenges as they navigate their way through the most unusual medical landscape in the world.