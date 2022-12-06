Not Available

Mike (Martin Freeman), student trainee Steve (Ryan Cartright) and Kenny (Peter Serafinowicz) constitute the expert staff of Hamway's Hardware Store, London - where the customer is rarely right. They run the store under the watchful eye of boss Rex (Ken Morley), a man in the throes of a mid-life crisis, while respite and refreshment are provided by the nearby café run by Julie (Ella Kenion) and Mike's girlfriend, Anne (Susan Earl); their relationship is occasionally stretched to breaking point by regular outbreaks of laddish behaviour, dangerous DIY and the occasional unwanted house-guest...