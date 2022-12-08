Not Available

Hardy Bucks

  Comedy

Hardy Bucks is an Irish mockumentary TV show written by Chris Tordoff, Martin Maloney and Mike Cockayne. The Hardy Bucks started out with a series of largely improvised online webisodes directed and edited by Tordoff who had studied Media Production. A six-part webisode series went on to win the 2009 Storyland competition held by Irish national broadcaster RTÉ. Hardy Bucks is set in a small town in West Ireland, following the mis-adventures of five hapless men down on their luck, trying to leave their backwards rural hometown and attempt to reach Galway and sample modern civilization.

Cast

