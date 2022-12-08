Not Available

A long time ago… before the age of humans… and before Tuesday… animals were able to fly. Every animal. Whether they had wings or not. Pigs. Hippos. Baboons. Turtles. Beavers. They could all soar across the Atlantic. Jet over the Pyrenees. Don’t believe it? Then watch HAREPORT. Hare brothers Ned and Fred can fly too. They just don’t have the grace most airborne animals have. Actually, Ned and Fred are a menace to the skies. So at the insistence of their friends, the brothers do the next best thing to flying. They run an Hareport! A place where all travellers can land, rest and refuel with some food. Wildboy Ned is a kid at heart and treats the airport like his own playground. Fred, on the other hand, believes the airport must be run professionally. Lucky for Fred he’s surrounded by a group of friends that help him avoid getting into too much trouble. Or so we hope.