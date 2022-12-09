Not Available

Haretsu

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kamura Yoichiro is a distinguished heart surgeon who had discovered the cure to rejuvenate aging failing hearts. However, Kamura is unaware of the side-effect of the cure that he had invented... the heart will rupture when it is over stimulated. Sakuma Kazuhisa is a bureaucrat who believes that the old are a problem to society. He feels that they are good-for-nothings who should be eliminated before they destroy the country. Suspecting Kamura's cure to have a negative side-effect, Sakuma plots to use it to achieve his nefarious objectives. Kuraki Rentaro was once a famous actor. His heart is failing, but he wishes to star in one last film before he dies, and so he opts for the procedure under Kamura.

Cast

