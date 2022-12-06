Not Available

Harlock Saga is a OVA production, based on the character "Captain Harlock" from the classic Anime "Space Pirate Captain Harlock". Harlock is a pirate, a thief, yet the kind of man who would help anyone in need. Exiled from Earth because of his crimes, Harlock wandered the "sea of space," and on the way built a crew to pilot his ship the Arcadia. The last space pirate, destroyer of a hostile empire and protector of a planet that doesn’t want him, Harlock is in one word, a pirate.