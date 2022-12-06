Not Available

Two-part documentary examining what encouraged one of Britain's most notorious murderers. Harold Shipman was a predatory murderer who preyed on the vulnerable and old, killing an estimated 250 people over a 30-year period. By the 1990s, he had even killed patients in his own GP's surgery. The programme features moving interviews from the daughter and son-in-law of Kathleen Grundy, one of Shipman's 3,000 patients. Grundy became one of Shipman's victims and was also the key to his undoing. With exclusive recordings of police interviews and extracts of his final letters from prison, this prolific murderer's contempt for the police and the justice system is revealed in this eye-opening film.