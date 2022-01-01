Not Available

[email protected] (ハロモニ@) is the title of the sequel to the long-running Japanese variety show Hello! Morning, which it replaced starting April 8, 2007, on TV Tokyo and later throughout the country on several other television networks, in High Definition. The show stars Morning Musume members, who incarnate the roles of several different animals working under the rule of the young and mildly despotic King Akachin (あかちん国王?)—whose name derives from the Japanese word for "baby" (赤ちゃん akachan)—ruler of the fictional Kingdom of Haromoni. The final episode of the series aired on September 28, 2008.