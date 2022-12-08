Not Available

Based on the hit song "Harper Valley P.T.A." by Tom T. Hall and the 1978 theatrical movie of the same name. After the 13 episode first season, the title of the show was shortened to Harper Valley. The series went on to flesh out the story in the song, as it told of the adventures of Stella Johnson (Barbara Eden), a single mother to teenager Dee (Jenn Thompson), who lived in the fictional town of Harper Valley, Ohio. The town was dominated by the namesakes of the founder, the Harper family, most prominently represented by the mayor, Otis Harper, Jr. (George Gobel). Mrs. Johnson's flouting of the small town's conventions, and exposure of the hypocrisy of many of its other residents, provided the series' humor.