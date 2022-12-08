Harrow: A Very British School

Not Available

Documentary following staff and pupils at the all-boys' institution. Filmed over the course of a year, the programme explores the most eccentric customs and traditions of the public school, which counts former prime minister Winston Churchill and actor Benedict Cumberbatch among its famous alumni. In the first edition, homesickness gets the better of Oliver, Sachin, and Dillon - who has travelled from Malawi - as they leave their families behind to begin life in their uniformed blue blazers and grey trousers.