Harry Enfield's Television Programme is a British sketch show starring Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse. It was first broadcast on BBC2 in 1990 in the Thursday 9pm slot that had become the traditional time for alternative comedy. Enfield was already an established name due to his 'Loadsamoney' character (which featured in a few entertainment programmes in the late 1980s), but the series gave greater presence to his frequent collaborators Paul Whitehouse and Kathy Burke - so much so that, in 1994, the show was retitled Harry Enfield and Chums