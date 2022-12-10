Not Available

Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule is a panel show that sees Harry Hill presiding over two teams tasked with saving planet earth from alien invasion! Each team must find clips, people, basically anything that is fun or funny enough for Harry to place in a capsule which, in the event that we're invaded by aliens, we can present to them to demonstrate earthlings are good fun and therefore worthy of saving. Over a series of rounds, the two teams of two present Harry with fun stuff which Harry must adjudicate on and ultimately decide what's in and what's out of the Fun Capsule with the triumphant team winning bragging rights. Along the way there will be sketches, studio items and special guests. And the occasional appearance of an alien.